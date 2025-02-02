Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,307 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,013.52. The trade was a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $99.52 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

