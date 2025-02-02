Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,643 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 8.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $132.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,955,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,980. This trade represents a 66.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,716.48. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,455. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

