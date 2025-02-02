Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Archrock by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Archrock Stock Performance
AROC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.44.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AROC
Archrock Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Archrock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.