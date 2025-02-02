Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Archrock by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

