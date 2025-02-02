Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Bank of America raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This trade represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,296 shares of company stock worth $22,463,709 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

