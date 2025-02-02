Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

MTSI opened at $132.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $2,470,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,924.32. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at $786,370,213.80. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,080,365. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.