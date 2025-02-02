Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 138,796 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,796 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 173.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,861,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 395,798 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 382,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 371,028 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,673,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,869,000 after acquiring an additional 334,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.