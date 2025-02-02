Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,944 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $204.33 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.