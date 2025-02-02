Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

