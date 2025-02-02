Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,478 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 568,276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,740,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3,499.8% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 334,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 325,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,444. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

