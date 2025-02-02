Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,990 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

