Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,459 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 151.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 183.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,844.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. This represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,945. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

