Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,713,000 after buying an additional 147,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

