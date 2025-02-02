Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 804,367 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

