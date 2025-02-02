PFG Investments LLC Acquires 5,969 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

SCHX opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

