PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 225.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 99,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 177,214 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 95.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,623,361 shares in the company, valued at $27,668,676.77. The trade was a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Vault Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

About Energy Vault



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

