PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,763 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.24.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

