PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 45,150 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 616,718 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,174,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 453,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 85,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 395.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,038,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 828,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC opened at $2.85 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $474.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $491.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.72%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

