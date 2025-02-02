PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKST. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKST stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.34). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

