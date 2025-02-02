PFG Investments LLC Has $132,000 Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

