PFG Investments LLC Has $138,000 Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 5,097,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 696,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MREO opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MREO. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

