PFG Investments LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 315,621 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 216,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 123,993 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.99 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.