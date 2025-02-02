PFG Investments LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 42.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $3,727,937.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,197,136 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,070,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,320. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 776,791 shares of company stock worth $5,139,699 and have sold 1,862,899 shares worth $12,201,707. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACHR opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.15. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

