PFG Investments LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Fortress Biotech worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

