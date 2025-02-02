PFG Investments LLC Invests $112,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $10.45 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

