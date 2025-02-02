PFG Investments LLC Invests $207,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Loews by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 229,965 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Loews by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 105,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,506,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock worth $11,134,916. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $71.45 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.32%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

