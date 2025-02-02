PFG Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atomera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 122,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atomera by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Atomera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Stock Up 4.7 %

ATOM opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

