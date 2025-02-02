PFG Investments LLC Invests $215,000 in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ML opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.98 million, a PE ratio of 395.16 and a beta of 3.07. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $540,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,440.29. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chris Sugden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,062,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,609,181.10. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,382 shares of company stock worth $9,847,620 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

