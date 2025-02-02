PFG Investments LLC Invests $218,000 in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.