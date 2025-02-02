PFG Investments LLC Invests $218,000 in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
