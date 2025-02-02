PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 276.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $483,999.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,395,588.37. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,118,676.28. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

