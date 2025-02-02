PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 104,908 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 418,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHI opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

