PFG Investments LLC Purchases 4,955 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other news, CFO Eric Michael Williams bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,680. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 54,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $207,924.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 302,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,085.20. The trade was a 22.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 118,517 shares of company stock valued at $439,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $321.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

