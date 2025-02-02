PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BRF by 660.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 119,346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $826,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in BRF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

BRF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

