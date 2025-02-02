PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,838 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Know Labs worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Know Labs Trading Down 20.7 %

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Know Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

