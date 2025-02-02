PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,838 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Know Labs worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Know Labs Trading Down 20.7 %
Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Know Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54.
Know Labs Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Know Labs
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.