PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.29 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.