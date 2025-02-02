PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $178,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

