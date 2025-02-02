PFG Investments LLC Sells 4,915 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

