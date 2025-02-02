PFG Investments LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Kuke Music Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KUKE stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kuke Music Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Kuke Music Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

