Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $635.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $591.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.64.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $555.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.03. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $576.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $509.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raelipskie Partnership grew its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.