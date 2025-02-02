Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 586,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 624,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 593.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.