PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

