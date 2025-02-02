Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Get Silgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.