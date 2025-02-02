Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of SKYW opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,731,254.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,923,865.78. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,964,115.56. The trade was a 7.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

