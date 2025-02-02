Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $415.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.43. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 81,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

