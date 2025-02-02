Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 2,709,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 416,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.