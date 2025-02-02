Roth Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.