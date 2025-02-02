Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $196.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $214.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

