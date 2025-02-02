Royal Bank of Canada Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $215.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $218.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

