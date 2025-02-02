Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $18.30 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 705,207 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,277.43. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $209,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,462,818.72. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,866,000 after buying an additional 963,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,193,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after acquiring an additional 699,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 207,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.