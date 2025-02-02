Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,525.92. The trade was a 58.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

