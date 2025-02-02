Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $480.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Barclays cut their price target on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.