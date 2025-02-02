Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $480.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.